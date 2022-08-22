Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals.



Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Reported Effects: Energetic, Happy

Flavor: Earthy, Pine

Lineage: African

Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, ocimene



Hailing from South Africa, this strain is beloved for its high levels of resin production and bright, robust flavors. Although commonly regarded as being one of the most energetic sativas, some patients report Durban to deliver potent physical relief after its initial rush has subsided. Durban is a must-try for any sativa fan.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.