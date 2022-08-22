About this product
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals.
Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Energetic, Happy
Flavor: Earthy, Pine
Lineage: African
Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, ocimene
Hailing from South Africa, this strain is beloved for its high levels of resin production and bright, robust flavors. Although commonly regarded as being one of the most energetic sativas, some patients report Durban to deliver potent physical relief after its initial rush has subsided. Durban is a must-try for any sativa fan.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
