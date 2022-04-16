About this product
A cross between Face Off OG and Kush Mints, Face Mints is a powerful indica with strong sedative effects and nice orange and cinnamon flavors. Beware, Face Mints is not for the faint of heart. This strain is usually best kept for the end of the day due to its strong psychoactive effects and heavy couch lock some enthusiasts report.
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Orange, Cinnamon
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Cerebral
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
