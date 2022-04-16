A cross between Face Off OG and Kush Mints, Face Mints is a powerful indica with strong sedative effects and nice orange and cinnamon flavors. Beware, Face Mints is not for the faint of heart. This strain is usually best kept for the end of the day due to its strong psychoactive effects and heavy couch lock some enthusiasts report.



Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Orange, Cinnamon

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Cerebral



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.