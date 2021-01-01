About this product

A cross between Face Off OG and Kush Mint, Face Mints is a powerful indica with strong sedative effects and nice orange and cinnamon flavors. Beware, Face Mints is not for the faint of heart. This strain is usually best kept for the end of the day due to its strong psychoactive effects and heavy couch lock some enthusiasts report.



Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Orange, Cinnamon

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Cerebral



Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate.



Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.