About this product

Fire Stomper has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might is known for its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia.

Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene

Flavor: Herbal, Citrus, Peppery

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.