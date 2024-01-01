Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.



Fire Stomper has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might is known for its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia.

