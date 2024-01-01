Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a .5g cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.



Looking for a tasty sativa-leaning strain? Look no further than Forbidden Z! This strain crosses Forbidden Fruit with Z Cube, whose terpene profiles produce the unique aromas of fresh berries, floral accents, and a fuel undertone. You may experience euphoric feelings using this strain, which can provide happy and relaxed effects, and can be great for a weekend adventure!

