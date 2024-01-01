Forbidden Z | Sativa LLR Cartridge [500mg]

by Cresco
THC —CBD —

About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a .5g cartridge.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.

Looking for a tasty sativa-leaning strain? Look no further than Forbidden Z! This strain crosses Forbidden Fruit with Z Cube, whose terpene profiles produce the unique aromas of fresh berries, floral accents, and a fuel undertone. You may experience euphoric feelings using this strain, which can provide happy and relaxed effects, and can be great for a weekend adventure!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Shop products
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
