Dablicator™ oil applicator is the easiest, most versatile way to experience Cresco Liquid Live Resin. Designed to bring your favorite live resin outside of the cartridge to use in any way you choose in an easy-to-use applicator.



With a simple twist, click, and push, you get the right, repeatable dose every time. The only limit to how you use Dablicator™ oil applicator is your imagination!



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.