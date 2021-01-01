About this product
Feeling a bit funky? Try this new sativa strain from Cresco! Funky Pine is the offspring of well-known strains MAC and Gelato, creating a main terpene profile of β-Myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool. This terpene profile creates a hoppy, orange aroma with hints of lavender, cinnamon, and pine. You may experience uplifting and happy effects, while a sense of relaxation takes over.
Terpenes: β-Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool
Flavor: Hops, Orange, Lavender, Cinnamon, Pine
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Happy, Relaxing
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
