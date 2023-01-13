About this product
Cresco’s Garlic Cookies may catch your attention because, unlike most Garlic Cookies cultivars, Cresco Garlic Cookies is Sativa-dominant. This Garlic Cookies phenotype went through a meticulous selection process, chosen for its Sativa dominance out of over twenty similar phenotypes. A testament to its true Sativa heritage is its carefully monitored 11-week grow time. The typical energizing effects of a Sativa strain come through in a strong yet balanced way, wonderful for a boost of uplifting energy in the morning or afternoon.
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric
Flavor: Garlic, Diesel
Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric
Flavor: Garlic, Diesel
Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.