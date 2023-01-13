Cresco’s Garlic Cookies may catch your attention because, unlike most Garlic Cookies cultivars, Cresco Garlic Cookies is Sativa-dominant. This Garlic Cookies phenotype went through a meticulous selection process, chosen for its Sativa dominance out of over twenty similar phenotypes. A testament to its true Sativa heritage is its carefully monitored 11-week grow time. The typical energizing effects of a Sativa strain come through in a strong yet balanced way, wonderful for a boost of uplifting energy in the morning or afternoon.



Reported Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric

Flavor: Garlic, Diesel

Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.