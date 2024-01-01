Gas Face is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Face Mints with Sunset Sherbert x Gelato 41. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene swirl together to create supremely citrusy aromas and flavors with notes of gas and other sweet fruits. If you need an experience that may be creative and uplifting, let this be the one to light up your face.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

