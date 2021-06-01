This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Chillicothe
Sunnyside Medical Marijuana Dispensary - Chillicothe (formerly Verdant) is a new kind of dispensary offering adults 21+ a friendly place to explore high-quality medical marijuana products to improve everyday wellness. Masks are now optional for customers who received the full COVID-19 vaccine.
This place is warm and inviting. Employees are knowledgeable and take their time with patients. I always come in with questions about product, and they are always there to help. Really enjoy chatting with the staff.