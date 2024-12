Go on and treat yourself. Gas Station Candy is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Candy Rain with Gas Station Sushi. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene and Linalool mix to produce strong diesel aromas with an earthy musk. Not too far off from a sugar high, you may experience something heady, relaxing and uplifting.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more