We know what you're thinking…Gas Station Sushi? Well trust us here at Cresco when we say this sativa strain hits you with a funk that will clear your head and have you invigorated for whatever lies ahead. With top terpenes such as Limonene, Myrcene, and Humulene, you’ll find yourself overwhelmed with a strong gassy diesel aroma paired with the refreshing fragrance of Lemon Pledge and Murphy’s Wood Cleaner. Be bold, pick up some Gas Station Sushi, and get revved up for the ride ahead.
Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, α-Humulene
Flavor: Gas, Lemon, Pine
Reported Effects: Clear Headed, Energizing yet Relaxing
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
