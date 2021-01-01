First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC that can knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss; but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses can be conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more.



Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, Myrcene

Flavor: Earthy, Citrus, Hops

Reported Effects: Happy, Energetic, Creative



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.