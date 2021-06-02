About this product
Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Energizing, Uplifting
Flavor: Citrus, Floral
Lineage: Ghost OG, Neville's Wreck
Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, myrcene
Ghost Train Haze by Rare Dankness is a strong sativa perfect for those who like a heavy hitting dose of energy. Packed with citrusy, floral notes that give way to one of the most positive, uplifting, euphoric experiences out there, most Ghost Train Haze lovers report they've found their favorite sativa.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.
Ghost Train Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Find our products at a dispensary near you.