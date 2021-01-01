About this product

A 2021 Michigan Hash Bash Award Winner from Cresco Cannabis in the Vape Cartridge Category (2nd place). Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank’s Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Terpinolene

Flavor: Floral, Pine, Spice, Sweet

Reported Effects: Euphoric, Creative, Full Body Relief



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.