Grape Pearls, also known as “Grape Pearl,” is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Grape Pie X Silver Pearls strains. Named for its celebrity parentage and delicious flavor, Grape Pearls is the perfect choice for any hybrid lover. Like its name suggests, Grape Pearls has a sweet and fruity berry grape flavor with a lightly sour and citrusy exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a fruity and woody kush overtone accented by a punch of sour citrus and sweet fruity grapes. The Grape Pearls high will settle in a few minutes after your final exhale, pushing its way gently into your brain with a happy sense that leaves no room for bad moods or negative thoughts. At the same time, a physical sense of relaxation will wash over your body, lulling you into an eventual couch-locked state of calm and ease. This combination will quicky turn sedative, leaving you dozing off before you know it. Grape Pearls is a great choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as hypertension, cramps or muscle spasms, chronic pain and arthritis. (Leafly)



Dablicator™ oil applicator is the easiest, most versatile way to experience Cresco Liquid Live Resin. Designed to bring your favorite live resin outside of the cartridge to use in any way you choose in an easy-to-use applicator.



With a simple twist, click, and push, you get the right, repeatable dose every time. The only limit to how you use Dablicator™ oil applicator is your imagination!



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.