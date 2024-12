Grapefruit Bubble is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Bubblegum with Zkittles. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, α-Pinene, and β-Caryophyllene produce bubblegum-forward aromas with notes of grape lingering. Potential effects include a sense of euphoria and alertness that levels out into relaxation.

Cresco Wax is available in 1g. A concentrate that easily breaks apart into smaller-sized pieces. Easy to work with using only your hands.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

