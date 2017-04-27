Grease Monkey Indica Live Resin Budder 1g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Grease Monkey is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Gorilla Glue 4 with Cookies and Cream. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Myrcene produce aromas of gas upfront with a robust chocolate scent in the back. Potential effects include potent relaxation without inducing sleep.
--
Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

About this strain

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

