A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This hybrid blend features the sativa dominant Greez Monkey paired with an indica-leaning Sunday Cruise for a balanced buzz that can be used anytime. The mixture of nutty vanilla and woody citrus flavors creates a unique flavor profile that anyone can enjoy.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Flavor: Nutty Vanilla, Woody, Citrus

Reported Effects: Balanced, Creative, Relaxing



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.