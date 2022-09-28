A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Taking relaxation to a whole new level, this cross of Honey Boo and Bio Jesus is sure to put your mind and body at ease. Earthy aromas are combined with sweet, berry flavors and a hint of diesel.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene

Flavor: Earthy, Berry

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry



Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.