A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. A great strain for a lazy Sunday, this indica blend crosses the sweet flavor and aroma from the Honey Boo strain with the woody citrus profile of Sunday Cruise. Prepare to experience sedative and euphoric effects while using this blend.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene

Flavor: Sweet, Woody, Citrus

Reported Effects: Sedative, Bodily Relief, Euphoric



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.