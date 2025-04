Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.



Reported Effects: Uplifted, Energetic

Flavor: Skunk, Sweet

Lineage: Skunk No. 1

Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, terpinolene



Island Sweet Skunk, or ISS, has long been a staple of the cannabis scene. Its large, fluffy buds deliver uplifting, energetic effects while also quelling anxiety and inflammation. This strain is perfect for enjoying a leisurely summer day out in the sunshine.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

