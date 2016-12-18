About this product
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Cerebral, Relieving
Flavor: Citrus, Spice
Lineage: Jack Herer, Super Skunk, Haze
Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene
Offspring of the famous Jack Herer, Haze, and Super Skunk strains, Jack Flash gets its name from its super fast onset, especially helpful for those seeking quick relief. Like Jack Herer, Jack Flash is known for its very cerebral effects.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
Jack Flash is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a 3-way cross of Jack Herer, Super Skunk, and Haze. The effects of Jack Flash are more energizing than calming. Consumers say this strain offers a lightning-fast high that feels cerebral. Others say it feels motivating and may inspire you to do something active, like a brisk walk. Jack Flash is 17% THC, making it an ideal choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Jack Flash is also a suitable strain for your wake and bake sessions. In terms of flavor, this strain puts out earthy citrus flavors with a skunky undertone. With terpinolene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients choose Jack Flash for immediate relief of symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. According to growers, this strain flowers into sticky nugs with olive and dark green foliage covered with patches of orange hairs. Jack Flash has an average flowering time of 65 days and produces an above-average yield. This strain was originally bred by Sensi Seeds.
