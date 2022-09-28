Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.



A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Great for a morning or midday boost, this sativa cross of Jack Flash and Outer Space is known for having a fast onset and cerebral effects. Its citrusy odor and terpy taste are sure to produce a flavorful smoke.