An entrant into the 2020 Illinois Cannabis Cup, Jet Fuel Gelato is a cross between Jet Fuel and Gelato #45. This potent and powerful strain feels like a true OG, with distinguishable fruit and spice notes on the palate. A great hybrid for a relaxing afternoon.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

Flavor: Sweet, Fruit, Cinnamon

Reported Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.