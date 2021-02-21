Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing

taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.



Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy

Flavor: Berry, Earthy

Lineage: Bubba Kush

Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, myrcene



A cherished cut of the renowned Bubba Kush strain, Katsu Bubba Kush is known for its unique scent of cream and berries and its happy waves of peaceful calm. Katsu Bubba Kush is a great strain for both the connoisseur as well as first-time patients looking for a calming, flavorful flower.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.