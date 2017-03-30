About this product
Our premium Rest flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy
Flavor: Berry, Earthy
Lineage: Bubba Kush
Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, myrcene
A cherished cut of the renowned Bubba Kush strain, Katsu Bubba Kush is known for its unique scent of cream and berries and its happy waves of peaceful calm. Katsu Bubba Kush is a great strain for both the connoisseur as well as first-time patients looking for a calming, flavorful flower.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.
Katsu Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
78 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
