LA Wedding Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid strain full of earthy notes and bright spruce. A soft fuel upon first inhale breaks down to sweet and citrus. This relaxing and centering hybrid is the perfect choice for an afternoon of serenity, clarity, focus and relaxation.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

Flavor: Sweet, Earthy, Spruce

Reported Effects: Calm, Clarity, Relaxed



Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.