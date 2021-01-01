About this product

Citrus-forward and refreshing, Lemon Bean is a cross between Lemon Tree and OG Eddy. Sweet and zesty lemon aromas pair with sweet and hoppy notes on this palate. Effects onset like a sativa initially, and give way to a tingly, relaxing sensation.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Hops, Orange, Lemon

Reported Effects: Stimulating, Focused, Creative



Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.