A 2021 Emerald Cup Award winner in the Hydrocarbon Liquid (Sauce) category, our Lemon Bean strain is a citrus-forward and refreshing cross between Lemon Tree and OG Eddy. Sweet and zesty lemon aromas pair with sweet and hoppy notes on this palate. Effects onset like a sativa initially, and give way to a tingly, relaxing sensation.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Flavor: Lemon, Sweet

Reported Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed



Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.