Lemon Daddy Sativa Live Resin Sugar 2g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

This ain’t no lemon. Lemon Daddy is a sativa bred from crossing Lemon Bean with Sugar Daddy, like a real cool glass of THC on a hot day. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene and Linalool swirl together for funky, citrusy, and piney aromas, with candy-like flavors to enjoy as well. Give your day some zing, as this strain may give you a relaxed, uplifted, and chatty feeling. No sugar necessary, this lemon is sweet enough.
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

Lemon Daddy is a sativa-dominant cross between the flavorful Super Lemon Haze and a resin-heavy Granddaddy Purple. Together, these two parents pass on a fresh citrus and grape aroma that lingers after the exhale. Mellow effects settle in shortly after, promoting relaxation and enhanced focus useful for any time of the day.

 

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

