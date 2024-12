Lemon Eraser is a cross between Lemon Tree x (Chem D x I95). This strain has a lemony, citrus diesel flavor with slight hints of lavender and woody pine. The aroma is similar, with diesel fuel overtones and a twist of earthy citrus. Lemon Eraser has uplifting potential effects filling your mind with euphoria and a sense of ease as your body may feel a light tingle helping you take the edge off. This strain is great for daytime use.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more