Lemon Kush is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Lemon G with Afghani Kush. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Limonene create sour aromas of gas and spice.Potential effects include mental stimulation, general relaxation, and mild physical relief.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.

Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

