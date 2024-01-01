Lemon Mints Hybrid Flower 2.83g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

This new indica strain from Cresco Labs was bred by crossing two flavorful parent strains, Lemon Tree and Kush Mints. These buds pack a sour lemony citrus aroma and taste, accented by rich nuttiness rounded out by sharp mint notes thanks to prominent terpenes Caryophyllene and Limonene. You may expect to experience relaxing and giggly effects that may leave you unfocused and couch-locked in a full body experience. These dense, dark green buds with bright orange pistols are coated with frosted, tiny white trichomes. (AllBud, March 2022).
--
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
--
Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Lemon Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kush Mints with Lemon Meringue Pie. This strain is potent and produces uplifting and relaxing effects. Lemon Mints features terpenes like caryophyllene and limonene, which lend to a tasty citrus flavor profile. This strain is best enjoyed during the late afternoon or evening hours, as the indica qualities may become sedating to some consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose Lemon Mints to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic insomnia, stress, and fatigue. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Lemon Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

