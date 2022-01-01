About this product
Are you looking for a new indica strain that may provide heady and uplifting effects? Look no further than Lemon Triangle Kush! Main terpenes consisting of β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, and Limonene create sweet, citrus, earthy, and herbal notes for an extremely pleasant flavor profile. This offspring of Triangle Kush and Las Vegas Lemon Skunk is a unique indica strain that you will want to try for yourself!
Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Limonene
Flavor: Sweet, Lemon, Grapefruit, Earthy, Herbal
Reported Effects: Heady, Uplifting
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
