Are you looking for a new indica strain that may provide heady and uplifting effects? Look no further than Lemon Triangle Kush from Cresco Labs! Main terpenes consisting of β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, and Limonene create sweet, citrus, earthy, and herbal notes for an extremely pleasant flavor profile. This offspring of Triangle Kush and Las Vegas Lemon Skunk is a unique indica strain that you will want to try for yourself!

Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

