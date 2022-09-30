A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. A powerful indica dominant blend, the mixture of parent strains Lime Sorbet and Tangerine Kush create a citrus-packed punch with pungent earthy notes to compliment the full flavor profile. This Indica blend might provide an initial heady experience as the physical relaxation and sedative effects begin to take place. Sit back and relax in a comfy chair while you enjoy this blend!



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.