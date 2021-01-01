Loading…
Logo for the brand Cresco

Cresco

London Pound Mints Indica LLR Cart 500mg

About this product

London Pound Mints, created by crossing London Pound Cake #75 and Kush Mints #11, hits just as hard as the namesake suggests. If you are looking for a deep, potent indica experience, lose yourself in some London Pound Mints and enjoy top terpenes including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool as you sink into your cozy couch at the end of a long day. Don’t be surprised as your eyes get heavy and a blanket of calm drapes over you. Let go and savor the unique flavor profile as your tastebuds are alerted to sweet, floral, berry notes that give way to the full-bodied earthy spice with each and every hit.

Terpenes: Body/Head High, Heavy Eyes, Relaxing, Laid-Back
Flavor: Sweet, Spice, Berry, Floral
Reported Effects: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
