A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This citrus-packed strain has hints of pungent, gassy musk with a nice earthy finish. Its parent strains, MAC and Outer Space, produce a sativa-leaning hybrid that can give you a balanced experience with added cerebral and creative effects. Great for a weekend adventure!
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
