A 2021 Emerald Cup Award winner in the Live Resin Vape category, Mentholotti is an indica-leaning hybrid cross from Wy’East Farms that combines The Menthol and Biscotti strains to create a minty, doughy, gassy strain. This strain is great for a lazy afternoon at home.



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.