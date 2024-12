Metaverse is a cross between High Society x (Apples & Bananas). This strain has a sweet and nutty flavor with notes of spicy pepper and diesel-y skunk on the exhale. The aroma is sweet with a spicy pepper and nutty overtone. Metaverse has balanced potential effects filled with happiness and euphoria that may free you of any bad moods or thoughts, accompanied by a relaxing tingle that may spread throughout your entire body. This strain is great for anytime use.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

