About this product

This indica strain brings the best of an Animal Mints and Wedding Cake genetic cross. Users will enjoy a sweet and creamy flavor profile, and balanced euphoric effects. A great strain choice for calm and clarity.

—

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

Flavor: Cinnamon, Orange, Hops

Reported Effects: Relaxing, Calming, Creative

—

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.



Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.