About this product

This indica strain brings the best of an Animal Mints and Wedding Cake genetic cross. Users will enjoy a sweet and creamy flavor profile, and balanced euphoric effects. A great strain choice for calm and clarity.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

Flavor: Cinnamon, Orange, Hops

Reported Effects: Relaxing, Calming, Creative



Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.