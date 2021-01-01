About this product
This indica strain brings the best of an Animal Mints and Wedding Cake genetic cross. Users will enjoy a sweet and creamy flavor profile, and balanced euphoric effects. A great strain choice for calm and clarity.
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
Flavor: Cinnamon, Orange, Hops
Reported Effects: Relaxing, Calming, Creative
A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
