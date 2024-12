Mt. Ripsmore is a cross between Rippz x Kush Mints. This strain has a sweet earthy flavor with notes of cookies and mint on the exhale. The aroma is earthy and piney with a sour citrus overtone. Mt. Ripsmore has balanced potential effects with a sense of clarity and a slow sleepiness that may calm your body, allowing you to relax and forget your daily stresses. This strain is great for anytime use.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more