Our premium Rest flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.



Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric

Flavor: Earthy, Pungent

Lineage: OG Kush

Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, nerolidol



As a phenotype grown from seeds of the original cutting, OG 18 presents the quintessential traits of OG Kush. Its pungent aroma is comprised of scents of pine and earth, accented by notes of diesel and citrus undertones. Like the original, OG 18 is known for its balance of both cerebral and physical relaxation while not trending overly sedative.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.