About this product
Our premium Rest flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric
Flavor: Earthy, Pungent
Lineage: OG Kush
Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, nerolidol
As a phenotype grown from seeds of the original cutting, OG 18 presents the quintessential traits of OG Kush. Its pungent aroma is comprised of scents of pine and earth, accented by notes of diesel and citrus undertones. Like the original, OG 18 is known for its balance of both cerebral and physical relaxation while not trending overly sedative.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
OG #18, also known as "Private Reserve," "Reserve OG," and "OG 18" is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of OG Kush. OG #18 produces long-lasting sedative effects and pairs well with meditation and relaxation. OG #18 has a distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. This strain was a High Times Cannabis Cup winner in 09' and 10'. Growers say OG #18 has an indoor flowering time of 9 weeks.
OG #18 effects
Reported by real people like you
322 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
