Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.



A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This sativa-leaning hybrid from Ethos Genetics creates an aroma that consists of jasmine, peach, and gassy profiles by crossing ChemD/I-95 with Mandarin Cookies/Peach RingZ. You may experience stress relief and a little energy boost after consuming this strain.