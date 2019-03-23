About this product
Our premium Refresh flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Creative
Flavor: Pine, Lemon
Lineage: Star Killer, Skywalker OG
Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, terpinolene
Celestial cannabinoid and terpene profiles join forces to provide an energizing lift-off on a rocket ship to eventual relaxation. Fueled by heavy concentrations of limonene and pinene and topped off with the analgesic qualities of its OG lineage, Pheno 51 is perfect for those looking to ignite creativity while leaving discomfort, gloom, and stress in a galaxy far, far away.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
Pheno 51 is a hybrid strain bred by Cresco Labs. Created by crossing Star Killer and Skywalker OG, it was designed to help consumers leave the ground. This potent pairing leads with a happy, heady euphoria that jettisons the consumer away from mental and physical stress while dimming nagging aches and pains. Pheno 51 is the perfect strain for those looking to ignite creativity and bliss while leaving stress and nausea in a galaxy far, far away.
Pheno 51 effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Fibromyalgia
13% of people say it helps with fibromyalgia
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
