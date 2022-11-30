Pineapple Chunk induces heavy full-body effects and a fast-paced head buzz. This strain combines a Cheese and Skunk #1 cross with Barney’s Pineapple, and you can almost smell its lineage through sour notes of tangy skunk, earthy cheese, and sweet pineapple. Some report a racing jolt of cerebral energy with use.



500mg pure Refresh Liquid Live Resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.